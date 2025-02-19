Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.