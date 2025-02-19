Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%. The business had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

