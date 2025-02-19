Booking (BKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $35.82 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,141.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,917.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4,520.66. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

