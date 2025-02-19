Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

