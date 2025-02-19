Financial Management Network Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after buying an additional 66,293 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

