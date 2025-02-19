Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 5,803,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,542% from the average daily volume of 353,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

