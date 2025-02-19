Assura (LON:AGR) Trading Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.83 ($0.58). Approximately 199,680,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,330% from the average daily volume of 13,966,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.72.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.76%.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.