Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,154 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

