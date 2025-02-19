Clear Point Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.