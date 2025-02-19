iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 214,280 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 193,291 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

