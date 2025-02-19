TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
TMX Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:X opened at C$50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$33.41 and a 1-year high of C$51.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.
