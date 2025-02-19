Assura (LON:AGR) Trading 13.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 46.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.26 ($0.56). 209,090,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,369% from the average session volume of 14,234,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

Assura Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.72.

Assura Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -286.76%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

