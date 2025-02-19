American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.45. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 169,587 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LI. National Bankshares lowered shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lowered American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get American Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LI

American Lithium Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at American Lithium

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of C$100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering bought 131,500 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,742.20. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.