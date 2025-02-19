HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 901.60 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 898.10 ($11.33), with a volume of 25659076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881.30 ($11.12).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.03).
View Our Latest Research Report on HSBC
HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %
HSBC Company Profile
With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Affirm Hits Profitability—Here’s What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.