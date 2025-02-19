Fagan Associates Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF makes up 1.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 0.69% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,882,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

JTEK opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $85.28.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

