Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Fagan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

