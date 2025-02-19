AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Shares Down 21.3% – Time to Sell?

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 22,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Recommended Stories
