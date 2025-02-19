Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. 10,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Nocera Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Nocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.