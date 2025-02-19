Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Trading Up 29.7% – Here’s Why

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) shot up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Flow Beverage Stock Up 29.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Flow Beverage

Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company’s spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.

