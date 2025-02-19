NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 93,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.
