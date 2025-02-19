NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 93,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

NevGold Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

NevGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects located in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project located in Southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.