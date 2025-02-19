Analysts Set Expectations for EQB’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 target price on EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.30.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$107.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.46. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$114.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

