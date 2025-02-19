Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,076 ($13.57) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.73). 912,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,083,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,091 ($13.76).

WISE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.18) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 848.90.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

