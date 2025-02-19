Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.48.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

