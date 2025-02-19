JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

