JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SONY stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.