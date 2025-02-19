Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

