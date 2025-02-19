Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $139.63

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,509 shares in the company, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,117 shares of company stock worth $185,055,042. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

