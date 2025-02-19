Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

HR stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,372.96. This trade represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.