RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. Approximately 990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on RediShred Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RediShred Capital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.