Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $18.80. Astronics shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 145,951 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Astronics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

