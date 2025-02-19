Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.48. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 44,182 shares.
Cortexyme Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.40.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cortexyme
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.