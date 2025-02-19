VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 23,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 19,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

