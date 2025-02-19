Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 6,460 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in Shopify by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

