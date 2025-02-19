Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Trimmed by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 1,301,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after buying an additional 584,400 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $169.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.