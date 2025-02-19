Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLDP. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Solid Power by 115.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth $195,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 268.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid Power Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

