AMC Entertainment (AMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

