Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

