Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 325.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

MCK opened at $598.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $587.59 and its 200-day moving average is $561.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.