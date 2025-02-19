Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.