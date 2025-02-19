BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 238,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jason Mehring purchased 4,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $185,200.20. The trade was a 29.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

