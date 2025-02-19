MiMedx Group (MDXG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 2.1 %

MDXG opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

