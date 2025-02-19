United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $39.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.3 %

X stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

