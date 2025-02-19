United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $39.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

