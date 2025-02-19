Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.65% of UMB Financial worth $90,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $105,366.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,058.64. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,798 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

