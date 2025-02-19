Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.9 %
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
