C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $2.28 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

