C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $2.28 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.63.
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
