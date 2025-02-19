Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in General Motors by 123.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,779,897 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 158.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,374,000 after buying an additional 1,332,450 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,089,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

