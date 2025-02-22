Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 25,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 44,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

