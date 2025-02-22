Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49. Approximately 44,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 124,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.
Glass House Brands Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.48.
About Glass House Brands
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
