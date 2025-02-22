Brookfield (TSE:BN) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$84.15 and last traded at C$85.04. Approximately 1,026,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,331,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.06.

Brookfield Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.75.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

