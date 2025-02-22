Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.15. 566,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lions Gate Entertainment
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.